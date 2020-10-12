Lyft will avoid liability for a sexual assault against a passenger by a driver after a split state appeals panel ruled rideshare services are exempt from heightened standards placed on common carriers. The Jane Doe victim sued Lyft, its background-screening vendor and driver Angelo McCoy, alleging McCoy sexually assaulted her in July 2017.Persuaded that the alleged attack happened outside the scope of McCoy’s employment by Lyft as a driver, Circuit Judge Patricia O’Brien Sheahan tossed negligence and fraud elements …