Jordan E. Marsh

A lawyer’s previous work as a Chicago assistant corporation counsel does not prevent him from representing a client suing the city after police shot her son to death, a federal judge held.

In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall denied the city’s motion to disqualify Jordan E. Marsh of the Law Office of Jordan Marsh LLC.

Gottschall rejected the argument that Marsh is ethically prohibited from representing the city’s adversary in a federal civil rights lawsuit because of his work with the Law Department defending the city and police officers against such actions.

She acknowledged that plaintiff Lenora Bonds’ allegations are similar to the allegations included in many suits accusing police of misconduct.

“The [c]ity points to the allegations in the case at bar, including allegations that the [c]ity failed to train, supervise, discipline and investigate its officers; covered up police officers’ excessive force; permitted its officers to observe a ‘code of silence,’ meaning that officers covered up one another’s misconduct; had a policy of obtaining deficient search warrants; and failed to have policies and procedures in place to respond properly to citizens experiencing mental health crises,” Gottschall wrote.

However, she wrote, citing Watkins v. Trans Union LLC, 869 F.3d 514 (7th Cir. 2017), “working on related factual matters, not related issues, is what is disqualifying.”

And Bonds’ case is not factually related to any case Marsh handled when he was with the Law Department, Gottschall wrote.

In October 2013, Bonds summoned police to her home to help calm her son, who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The officers ultimately shot her son, Terrance Harris, 29 times. They maintain he was armed with two butcher knives he refused to drop and stabbed an officer in the face.

The Independent Police Review Authority later determined the officers’ use of deadly force was justified.

But Bonds sued the city in May 2016, alleging police had violated her son’s civil rights.

The suit includes claims brought under Monell v. Department of Social Services of the City of New York, 436 U.S. 658 (1978).

Under Monell, the city would be liable for any constitutional violation that stemmed from an express policy or widespread, accepted practice followed by the police.

Bonds’ first amended complaint includes allegations that the city failed to properly implement its Crisis Intervention Team program, which is designed to train officers and dispatchers to deal with people having mental health crises.

In October 2019, Marsh filed an appearance as one of Bonds’ attorneys. The city filed a motion to disqualify Marsh two months later.

The city contended Marsh’s work for the corporation counsel’s office from November 1997 through January 2016 created a conflict of interest that required his disqualification.

In her opinion Wednesday, Gottschall noted the federal trial court for the Northern District of Illinois has adopted — with a few exceptions — the American Bar Association’s Model Rules of Professional Conduct.

One rule that applies to the city’s motion prohibits a lawyer from representing anyone “in the same or a substantially related matter” as that of a former client if the person’s interests “are materially adverse to the interest of the former client unless the former client gives informed consent, confirmed in writing,” Gottschall wrote, quoting Rule 1.9(a).

Rule 1.11, she wrote, makes former government lawyers “explicitly subject to Rule 1.9.”

But Rule 1.11 calls for balancing the interests of former government lawyers and their former government employers so that lawyers are not prevented from switching back and forth between government work and private practice, Gottschall wrote.

Therefore, she wrote, quoting the commentary to Rule 1.11, “a former government lawyer is disqualified only from particular matters in which the lawyer participated personally and substantially” and not from “all substantive issues” on which he or she worked.

In seeking Marsh’s disqualification, the city argued he had previously worked on cases that involved matters similar to those in Bonds’ case, Gottschall wrote.

Quoting the disqualification motion, she wrote the city also argued Marsh had information about its “confidential litigation strategies and procedures in defending Monell litigation.”

But the city’s argument about Marsh’s knowledge of its litigation strategies “is so general and conclusory as to be essentially useless,” Gottschall wrote.

And she wrote the similarity of the general subject matter in Bonds’ case and cases Marsh handled when he worked for the corporation counsel’s office “is meaningless.”

Gottschall rejected the argument that Marsh would have learned confidential information about the Crisis Intervention Team program when he represented the city in Paine v. City of Chicago, No. 06 C 3173.

The Monell allegations were bifurcated from the case and were not a subject of discovery, Gottschall wrote.

Also, she wrote, the lead litigator in Paine filed a declaration stating that, as far as he remembered, Marsh was not involved in litigating the Monell claims in the case or in any work concerning police mental health policies or training.

In any event, the city has not disclosed the general nature of any confidential information involved in Paine that is still not public 11 years later, Gottschall wrote.

“Confidential information acquired by the lawyer in the previous representation is not problematic if it was disclosed to the public or rendered obsolete by the passage of time,” Gottschall wrote.

The case is Lenora Bonds v. City of Chicago, No. 16 C 5112.

Marsh said he was “gratified” by Gottschall’s ruling.

“The city’s motion, I thought, bordered on the frivolous,” he said. “It was unsubstantiated.”

He also maintained the city’s suggestion that it has confidential litigation and settlement strategies was "created out of whole cloth.”

Victor P. Henderson of Henderson Parks LLC and Breanna Kantor also represent Bonds.

The lead attorney for the city is Assistant Corporation Counsel Jonathan Clark Green.

Law Department spokeswoman Kathleen Fieweger declined to comment.