SPRINGFIELD — Some defense attorneys are questioning the legal backing behind an emergency workers’ compensation rule meant to protect essential employees working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency amendment, passed by the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission on Wednesday, changes the evidence requirements for “COVID-19 First Responder[s] or Front-Line Worker[s]” if they contract the virus and file workers’ compensation claims.

The rule takes effect Thursday and can last for up to 150 days.

It states that exposure to the virus will be “rebuttably presumed” to have causal connection to work duties for “police, fire personnel, emergency medical technicians, or paramedics” and “first responders, health care providers engaged in patient care [and] corrections officers” listed under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

The amendment also cites coverage for “the crucial personnel identified under Section 1 Parts 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12” of Pritzker’s order. In the governor’s executive order, those sections include “essential infrastructure,” “government functions” and “human services operations.”

Also included in Pritzker’s order as essential businesses are “professional services” like legal, accounting, insurance and real estate services, but the IWCC amendment does not make clear whether lawyers and their support staff would qualify as “crucial personnel” who would benefit from the presumption.

The ambiguity about who’s covered by the amendment isn’t what’s vexing to Mark Cosimini, supervising partner at Rusin & Maciorowski Ltd., a firm that defends employers in workers’ compensation disputes. He thinks the commission stepped outside of its statutory authority when it changed the standard for compensability.

”If the House and the Senate said, ‘Hey, wait, let’s make it easier for the first responders to get benefits,’ drafted up a bill, they signed off on it, voted on it, send it to the governor, and he signed it, then I have no issues,” Cosimini said in an interview. “But the commission changing the rule on its own is just inappropriate.”

Although the Workers’ Compensation Act gives the commission control over its own procedural rules, which direct how it should conduct hearings between injured employees and their employers, it does not have the power to change the law itself. Changes to statutes must be passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor.

Instead, the commission went “well beyond” its authority and tried to make “substantive changes to the law,” said state Rep. Daniel J. Ugaste, a Geneva Republican.

Ugaste, who is also a workers’ compensation defense attorney with Nyhan Bambrick Kinzie & Lowry P.C., said in a written statement that the commission’s “attempt to change Illinois law through its rule making process, emergency or otherwise” was “inappropriate” because it “may not have followed proper procedure.”

That skepticism was echoed during an IWCC telemeeting on Wednesday by attorney Charles D. Knell of Knell Law LLC in Peoria, a member of the commission’s advisory board.

Knell said he wasn’t sure if the commission has the ability to amend the rule without corresponding legislative action.

”I know it’s an emergency situation, so we have to go through with this in this fashion,” Knell said. “I just question from a pure legal standpoint whether we have the authority to do that.”

IWCC chairman Michael J. Brennan said the commission may take additional action before its amendment expires, but that it will reevaluate in the next 30 days.

Opposition to the breadth of the amendment was also expressed during the meeting by several workers’ compensation defense attorneys and representatives of business organizations that represent employers, including the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association and the Chicago Roofing Contractors Association.

”This [amendment] is going to significantly increase costs on employers... We don’t think this is necessary,” said Mark Denzler, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

Illinois Trial Lawyers Association President Antonio M. Romanucci said in an interview that he rejected that interpretation, saying the rule “changes nothing.”

The rule doesn’t “move the needle” on employer liability because an employee with the virus would likely have received the same benefits anyway, Romanucci said. The commission likely passed it to streamline its procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

“We could face a clogged system of thousands of workers rightfully entitled to benefits who would be denied payments solely because the line at the courthouse door is too long,” he said. “The system is not designed for this procedure when the causation is more than obvious.”

But the new rule doesn’t mean that every worker who contracts the virus is undoubtedly guaranteed benefits. Workers that test positive will still have to show that it was “more likely true than not that” that they contracted it at work, he said.

And, employers can still challenge claims and conduct discovery under the new rule, bolstering questions about whether the virus was contracted at work, Romanucci said.

Cosimini said employers will probably act on that, suggesting the process will still be rocky under the rebuttable presumption.

“There will be just as many objections and just as many disputes with that as not, because I would expect a lot of insurance companies and employers and lawyers to say, ‘Well, you can’t impose this kind of a change to the standard for compensability,’” Cosimini said. “So they would object to it, and then there would be a dispute.”