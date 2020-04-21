In one of the 28,000 product liability cases against Ethicon Inc. and its parent, Johnson & Johnson, for injuries allegedly caused by a transvaginal mesh medical device called Prolift that was supposed to provide support for pelvic muscles, an Indiana jury awarded $10 million in compensatory damages to Barbara Kaiser — plus $25 million in punitive damages that was reduced to $10 million via remittitur — and the 7th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed, rejecting Ethicon’s argument that its duty of reasonable care under the Indiana Product Liability Act, or IPLA, was impliedly preempted by Section 510(k)of the Medical Device Amendments of 1976.

The 1976 law, referred to as the MDA, creates three categories for medical devices: Class I (low risk items such as dental floss and tongue depressors), Class II (intermediate risk devices, like infusion pumps and motorized wheelchairs, that get an increased level of review), and Class III (high risk devices, like pacemakers and breast implants, that get the most rigorous level of scrutiny).

To get approval for Prolift in 2007 as a Class II device from the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, without having to undergo premarket review, Ethicon relied on an exemption — established by Section 510(k)—for devices that are “substantially equivalent” to devices that were either already approved or were available before 1976. And with “piggybacking,” Ethicon was able to use — as the devices that were allegedly “substantially equivalent” to Prolift — devices that had themselves received premarketing clearance under Section 510(k) based on being “substantially equivalent” to a previous generation of devices.

Under the IPLA, Ethicon had a duty of reasonable care in designing Prolift. But the state law was impliedly preempted, according to Ethicon, because the company was prohibited from making any significant changes in the Prolift device without obtaining clearance from the FDA.

Rejecting Ethicon’s arguments, the 7th Circuit explained that “implied preemption does not arise here” because “nothing in the Section 510(k) regulatory scheme prevented Ethicon from complying with the IPLA’s standard of care before seeking Section 510(k) clearance for Prolift.” Kaiser v. Johnson & Johnson, No. 18–2944 (Jan. 14).

Here are highlights of Judge Diane S. Sykes’ opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Under the Supremacy Clause, federal law is the supreme law of the land. When “state and federal law directly conflict, state law must give way.” PLIVA, Inc. v. Mensing, 564 U.S. 604 (2011). A direct conflict exists where “it is impossible for a private party to comply with both state and federal requirements.” Id. at 618

Ethicon maintains that it is impossible for it to comply with both the federal regulatory scheme for medical devices — here, the Section 510(k) clearance process — and the requirements of the IPLA.

We begin by recapping Ethicon’s duties under state and federal law. As relevant here, under Indiana tort law, Ethicon was required to “exercise reasonable care under the circumstances in designing” Prolift.

Meanwhile, federal law required Ethicon to obtain FDA clearance before marketing or substantially modifying Prolift.

To obtain FDA clearance under the Section 510(k) process, it had to file a premarket notification establishing that Prolift was substantially equivalent to an already-cleared device or otherwise met the requirements for a Class I or II device.

Ethicon argues that these state and federal duties directly conflict: it could not independently redesign Prolift to satisfy its duties under the IPLA because the Section 510(k) regulatory scheme required it to seek FDA clearance before making any substantive changes to the device.

This argument does not come to us on a blank slate. In Medtronic v. Lohr, 518 U.S. 470 (1996), the Supreme Court addressed the Section 510(k) clearance process in relation to the MDA’s express preemption provision, which preempts state regulations that are “different from, or in addition to, any MDA requirement applicable to the device.”

The court held that the Section 510(k) regulatory regime does not preempt state tort liability through this provision. The court explained that the Section 510(k) substantial-equivalence standard does not impose any requirements on a medical device but is simply an exception to the premarket approval process.

Kaiser argues that Lohr forecloses Ethicon’s preemption defense without further inquiry.

We disagree. Lohr addressed a question of express preemption; Ethicon argues here for implied preemption.

An express-preemption provision “supports a reasonable inference that Congress did not intend to pre-empt other matters,” but it does not “entirely foreclose any possibility of implied pre-emption.” Freightliner v. Myrick, 514 U.S. 280 (1995).

The court’s decision in Lohr turned on the particular language of the MDA’s preemption provision — more specifically, whether the Section 510(k) process imposes “any requirements applicable to the device.” 518 U.S. at 486. Lohr’s reasoning is certainly instructive, but it does not tell us whether it was impossible for Ethicon to comply with its duties under both federal and state law.

Still, implied preemption does not arise here.

“The question for ‘impossibility’ is whether the private party could independently do under federal law what state law requires of it.” PLIVA, 564 U.S. at 620. “When a party cannot satisfy its state duties without the federal government’s special permission and assistance, which is dependent on the exercise of judgment by a federal agency, that party cannot independently satisfy those state duties for pre-emption purposes.” Id. at 623-24.

Nothing in the Section 510(k) regulatory scheme prevented Ethicon from complying with the IPLA’s standard of care before seeking Section 510(k) clearance for Prolift.

The Section 510(k) process simply asks whether a device is substantially equivalent to an approved device or otherwise meets the MDA’s broad standards for Class I or II devices.

Federal law did not stop Ethicon from satisfying its state-law duties regarding Prolift’s design before it filed its premarket notification seeking substantial-equivalence clearance. It lost independent control over Prolift’s design only after it received Section 510(k) clearance from the FDA.

Ethicon’s situation is loosely analogous to that of a brand name drug manufacturer faced with state-law tort duties regarding the adequacy of its warnings.

A brand name manufacturer can strengthen a warning label without waiting for FDA approval. The FDA requires brand name manufacturers to file a supplement explaining a change in warnings and reserves the right to reject a labeling change after it is made.

In Wyeth v. Levine, 555 U.S. 555 (2009), the Supreme Court considered whether it was impossible for a brand name drug manufacturer to comply with this federal labeling regime and its duties under state tort law. The court rejected the manufacturer’s claim of impossibility preemption, noting that the FDA permitted a manufacturer “to unilaterally strengthen its warning” to comply with state law.

The court recognized that the FDA could veto such a change, but “absent clear evidence that the FDA would not have approved a warning change,” no direct conflict between federal and state duties could be said to exist. Id. at 571.

The same reasoning applies here.

The federal regulatory regime did not make it impossible for Ethicon to comply with its state-law duties before it sought Section 510(k) clearance for Prolift in 2007.

Ethicon does not claim that the FDA would have rejected a different design, so on a straightforward application of Wyeth, Ethicon hasn’t established a direct conflict between its duties under federal and state law.

Ethicon’s response rests largely on an analogy to the FDA’s framework for generic drugs, which the Supreme Court has held preempts failure-to-warn liability under state tort law. See Mutual Pharmaceutical Co. v. Bartlett, 570 U.S. 472 (2013).

There is some similarity between the Section 510(k) process for clearing a medical device and the FDA’s clearance of generic drugs. A manufacturer can receive FDA clearance for a generic drug “by showing equivalence to a reference listed drug that has already been approved by the FDA.” PLIVA, 564 U.S. at 612.

But there is a crucial difference: A manufacturer of generic drugs has no flexibility when it initially creates a warning label. Instead, federal law imposes the “duty of sameness,” which requires a generic drug manufacturer to ensure that its warning label is the same as the brand name’s label. So if a brand name warning is insufficient under state law, it’s impossible for a generic drug manufacturer to simultaneously comply with federal and state law.

Because of this inflexibility, the court’s generic drug rulings turn on whether a generic manufacturer may change its label after initial FDA approval. The important point for this case, however, is that Ethicon had complete and independent control over Prolift’s design before it sought Section 510(k) clearance for the device.

It was not impossible to simultaneously comply with federal and state law.

Ethicon also relies on the Supreme Court’s rejection of the “stop selling” theory in Bartlett. The plaintiffs in Bartlett resisted federal preemption by asserting that the manufacturer could comply with both federal and state law by simply ceasing to manufacture the generic drug at issue.

The court explained that this argument would make “impossibility pre-emption all but meaningless.” The court held that “an actor seeking to satisfy both his federal-and state-law obligations is not required to cease acting altogether in order to avoid liability.”

Ethicon’s reliance on this aspect of Bartlett is misplaced. The court held only that a plaintiff cannot use the stop selling rationale to harmonize otherwise conflicting federal and state laws.

That holding is of little help where, as here, no direct conflict between federal and state law exists.

The requirements of the Section 510(k) premarket-notification process do not directly conflict with Indiana law under the principles announced in Wyeth.

The design-defect claim is not preempted.