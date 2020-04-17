Lloyd A. Karmeier Anne M. Burke

SPRINGFIELD — A 30-day paid-leave benefit for teachers who give birth doesn’t guarantee the right to hold those days for a subsequent school year, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The justices were asked whether a provision in the Illinois School Code, which gives teachers the ability to claim at least three days for personal illness and 30 days for the birth of a child, accounts for summer break in how teachers can use those days.

Wood Dale District 7 third-grade teacher Margaret Dynak gave birth two days before the end of the 2015-16 school year, then contended she could use her remaining 28½-day paid leave balance at the start of the 2016-17 school year because the childbirth provision lacks an explicit time limitation.

The majority opinion, authored by Chief Justice Anne M. Burke, rejected Dynak’s “open-ended and continuous” interpretation of the provision, narrowly holding “the statute does expressly limit a teacher’s right to use paid sick leave for birth.”

The “most reasonable and consistent reading” of the provision, Burke wrote, is one that allows an employee who experiences a “qualifying event” like birth to use her accumulated paid leave “at the time of that event, not later at the employee’s discretion.”

Teachers may use their paid leave days in the six weeks “immediately after” the birth, Burke wrote. But once that period has lapsed, teachers may not use their paid leave days “for birth” unless they provide a physician’s certificate, she wrote.

“Moreover, there is no evidence in the text that the legislature intended to create a vested right in an employee to take paid sick leave on any days the employee chooses,” Burke later added.

The majority reasoned that language in the provision requiring a medical certificate for paid leave after 30 days “strongly suggests” the legislature intended that paid leave for birth must have a “temporal connection” to the birth.

Leave must be taken immediately following the birth because it would be “illogical” to require a medical certificate to extend a 30-day period if an employee can take 30 days of paid leave “for birth” months or years after the birth, the majority held.

And, because the legislature did not intend paid leave for “birth” to operate differently from leave for “personal illness, quarantine at home, or serious illness or death in the immediate family or household,” the legislature did not intend for paid leave “to be separated in time from the actual illness,” Burke wrote.

It would be absurd, Burke reasoned, to suggest a teacher could use paid leave at the beginning of the school year to make up for days lost to illness or family death that unfolded and were resolved during the summer break.

“Furthermore, under plaintiff’s proposed construction, a sick teacher could choose to come to work while sick, then take paid sick leave on future days when he or she is well,” Burke wrote. “This result, too, is absurd.”

Justices Rita B. Garman and Mary Jane Theis concurred in the 15-page opinion.

Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier wrote a special concurrence, joined by Justice Thomas L. Kilbride. Justices P. Scott Neville Jr. and Michael J. Burke did not take part in the decision.

In his special concurrence, Karmeier wrote that leave “must have a reasonable temporal connection to the listed event.”

But he also wrote the majority went impermissibly far by interpreting the provision to mean the paid leave must be taken immediately after the child’s birth.

“We cannot, as the lead opinion does, depart from the plain language of the statute by inserting limitations that the legislature did not express or make the law consistent with our own idea of public policy,” Karmeier wrote.

Wood Dale School District 7 denied Dynak’s request to use the remaining days at the beginning of the new school year as paid time off. Dynak sued in DuPage County, alleging the district removed her right to use and be compensated for the leftover days.

Last June, a split 2nd District Appellate Court panel affirmed DuPage County Circuit Judge Bonnie M. Wheaton’s summary judgment in favor of the district.

The dissent authored by Justice Donald C. Hudson rejected the majority’s interpretation of the statute, writing its conclusion would produce an “absurd result” — that teachers would be restricted in how many paid days they could take off depending on when their child was born.

Dynak appealed to the high court, arguing a summer break would not prevent her from using her days in the next school year because the legislature did not insert a temporal limitation for paid sick leave connected to birth into the provision.

In his special concurrence, Karmeier contended the majority’s reading of the law to require immediate leave “overlooks the absurd results of its own interpretation.”

The “most glaring absurdity,” Karmeier wrote, “is that a teacher could not use sick leave for birth for the entire date on which the birth occurs.”

Teachers could not use their leave for the period between getting to the hospital and delivering the child, or a period of bed rest ordered by a doctor because they come before the birth, Karmeier held.

Births and deaths, and even adoptions, happen “in a single instance,” Karmeier wrote, “making it impossible for these events to be present during the entire sick leave period,” Karmeier wrote. “These events also are usually anticipated and require different levels of preparation at different times.”

“Therefore, while taking sick leave for illness before illness occurs seems unreasonable, it may be reasonable to take sick leave for birth before the birth occurs, just as the statute allows a teacher to use sick leave to prepare for the completion of adoption,” Karmeier wrote.

Adam Dauksas, of Scariano, Himes & Petrarca Chtd., declined to comment on whether the district would deny a teacher paid leave in the scenario outlined by Karmeier, but said the district is pleased its reading of the provision matched the high court’s interpretation.

“It’s clear what the rules of the game are at this point,” Dauksas said. “The Supreme Court really adhered to longstanding rules of statutory construction, and the analysis largely tracked how we briefed the case and argued it in front of the court. When you apply those principles, this is the only result you can reach.”

Ryan M. Thoma, associate general counsel for the Illinois Education Association, said in a news release that the legislature did not intend to treat teachers differently based on the timing of the birth of their children.

“Employees do not have control over when their child is born and all educators should receive the same benefits under the law,” Thoma said.

This case is Margaret Dynak v. The Board of Education of Wood Dale School District 7, 2020 IL 125062.