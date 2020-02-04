A federal judge ruled that procedural violations do not meet the standard of “actual injuries” needed to establish standing in federal court for violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA.U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall remanded a proposed class-action case against Compass Group USA to Cook County Circuit Court on Jan. 28. Plaintiff Christine Bryant asked for such a ruling, arguing Compass Group couldn’t prove Bryant alleged an injury-in-fact in her complaint.Compass is …