If Corey Atchison had included the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office as a defendant when he sued the police officers who allegedly framed him for murder in 1991, the TCDA could have claimed work-product privilege under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 26 for documents he demanded during discovery.Exonerated in 2019, Atchison contends “he spent 28 years imprisoned based on false reports and other misconduct by City of Tulsa police officers.”Atchison subpoenaed TCDA for “any and all records, files, and documents …