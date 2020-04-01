On the July 2014 evening before she died, 32-year-old Kathleen King, along with her three boys and husband, Shadwick, went to a Fourth of July party at her father’s home.

Kathleen and Shadwick left the family get-together about 10:45 p.m. Their children remained behind and stayed overnight at their grandfather’s.

No injuries were apparent on Kathleen when she left her dad’s. After the party Shadwick and Kathleen stopped at a bar on their way home, leaving about 2 a.m.

Later, Shadwick told the police that after arriving home, Kathleen began to text with a significant other. Shadwick said he was previously aware of her relationship and had already accepted it.

After Kathleen and Shadwick had a discussion, he said he went to sleep for about an hour about 5 a.m. and that Kathleen went out to run after he awoke. He consistently denied harming Kathleen.

A Metra train conductor discovered Kathleen’s body on railroad tracks early that morning, about 1,200 feet from her home.

The body was laying on its side with Kathleen’s head and neck on the rail. Her clothing was in disarray and one sock was on upside down. Kathleen’s shoes were clean despite mud in the area from an earlier rain. Her iPhone was found placed against railroad spikes opposite her body and she was not wearing her contacts or eyeglasses. Also, she did not have her ear buds or iPhone armband with her that she normally ran with.

Later that morning when Shadwick went to pick up the children he was confronted by Kathleen’s father who knew about her death. He asked Shadwick where Kathleen was and Shadwick responded that they had an argument and she went out running. When he was told by her dad that Kathleen died, Shadwick answered with “I didn’t do anything. I didn’t do anything. ”

Shadwick was eventually charged with his wife’s murder. The cause of Kathleen’s death was contested and each side presented expert forensic testimony to the jury.

The prosecution called the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy, Dr. Mitra Kalelkar. She testified that the cause of death was manual strangulation and her opinion was supported by hemorrhages and bruising on the body. Kalelkar said the abrasions and bruises occurred before, at and after the time of death. What is more, some of these injuries were not consistent with Kathleen falling on railroad tracks.

Shadwick called forensic pathologist Larry Blum to testify in his defense. Blum gave his opinion that Kathleen died of cardiac problems brought on by stress, alcohol, lack of sleep and caffeine.

In addition, the prosecution called former FBI agent Mark Safarik to testify as an expert on crime scene analysis. However his testimony evolved into other topics and this ultimately proved the undoing of the case.

Safarik, it was determined by both the appellate and supreme courts, was not qualified to give many of his opinions. Moreover, other issues he provided his sentiment on were not ones that the jury required assistance.

Some of the unqualified opinions included the cause of death, whether Katherine’s injuries were sustained before or after death, if her injuries were consistent with a fall on railroad tracks, and that leaves found on Kathleen’s body were uniform with those found at her home.

Moreover, the jury did not need help to determine how an experienced runner would dress; that Kathleen would not have left her contacts, earbuds, and armband at home if she went out to run; and that she would not have run by the railroad tracks when her habit was to run in the park.

The jury convicted Shadwick of murder, but the judgment was reversed by the appellate court because of Safarik’s testimony. The Illinois Supreme Court affirmed the appellate reversal and the case was remanded for a new trial.

Author’s observation

In addressing the admission of expert witness testimony this Supreme Court opinion contains some perplexing language. It directs a trial court to balance the probative value of evidence against its prejudicial effect to determine the reliability of the testimony. People v. King, 2020 IL 123926 ¶35 (emphasis added).

The King court cites People v. Enis, 139 Ill.2d 264 (1987), as precedent for this statement.

In Enis, the Supreme Court discussed a trial court ruling that precluded a defense expert from providing his opinions on the reliability of eyewitness testimony.

The court remarked during their discussion that the admissibility of eyewitness expert testimony had been addressed in federal courts. In this context they wrote: “The district judges in the federal courts also have broad discretion in determining the reliability of expert testimony and in balancing its probative value against its prejudicial effect.”

These are two separate actions. The first is deciding if the expert testimony is reliable; the second is balancing the probative value of the testimony against its prejudicial effect.

Nevertheless, the Enis court later condensed this two-step process into one by saying: “A trial judge is given broad discretion when determining the admissibility of an expert witness, and when considering the reliability of the expert testimony, the judge should balance its probative value against its prejudicial effect.” This is the language that was picked up in King. People v. King, 2020 IL 123926 ¶35.

Looking a little deeper into the issue discloses that the probative value of evidence speaks to its relevance. People v. Donoho, 204 Ill.2d 159, 788 N.E.2d 707, 722-723 (2003). Relevant evidence makes the existence of a consequential fact more or less probable (Illinois Rule of Evidence 401).

“Reliable” is defined in the oft-cited Merriam-Webster dictionary as “of proven consistency in producing satisfactory results.”

Unfair prejudice is a tendency to suggest a decision on an improper basis, commonly an emotional one such as sympathy, hatred, contempt, or horror. People v. Floyd, 2014 IL App (2d) 120507 ¶ 24.

The trial court is authorized to exclude relevant evidence if its probative value is substantially outweighed by, inter alia, unfair prejudice (Rule of Evidence 403).

So it would seem that when a trial court balances the probative value of expert testimony against its potential prejudice, it does so to determine its admissibility — not its reliability.