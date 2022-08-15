University of Oregon President Michael H. Schill, the University of Chicago law dean from 2010 to 2015, will assume the presidency of Northwestern University this fall, the Evanston school’s board of trustees announced.Schill has led Oregon since 2015. He also previously served as the law school dean at UCLA. He earned a degree in public policy from Princeton University and a juris doctor degree from the Yale Law School.“I am thrilled, honored and humbled to join Northwestern, one of the world’s most …