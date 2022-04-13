Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced Tuesday it is expanding to Chicago, with 11 attorneys joining from K&L Gates, DLA Piper and Polsinelli.The Chicago location will be the firm’s 12th national office and will focus on technology transactions, intellectual property, projects and employment law.Partner Daniel Farris, joining from K&L Gates, said he was referred to the firm by colleagues at prior workplaces who had moved to Norton Rose Fulbright’s other offices.He said his team of attorneys …