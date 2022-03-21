WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee began historic confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter.Jackson was expected to present an opening statement Monday afternoon, then answer questions from the committee’s 11 Democrats and …