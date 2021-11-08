The Illinois Supreme Court will convene in person Tuesday in Springfield to begin hearing oral arguments for its November term.Oral arguments will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Nov. 16 and will be live streamed for public viewing. The public is allowed to attend with social distancing observed.Two to three cases will be argued each day. The docket consists of both criminal cases and civil cases, including a case involving ride-sharing service Lyft.Oral arguments in Doe v. Lyft, Inc., 2020 IL App (1st) 191328, …