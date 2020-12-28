The North Suburban Bar Association is moving ahead with its annual High School Mock Trial Invitational virtually in February. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic many similar events have been cancelled for the season, although the Illinois State Bar Association currently plans to hold its tournament to qualify for nationals in March.“When we found out there was a software that would allow us to host the competition virtually, we decided to go ahead and do it,” said Kimberly S. Pressling, an NSBA director. “We didn’t want …