Spotting a jurisdictional issue in a case where a nursing home appealed from an order that denied its motion to compel arbitration of the wrongful-death complaint Michael Rigoli filed on behalf of Lucille Rigoli’s estate, the Illinois Appellate Court started by considering whether Illinois Supreme Court Rule 307(a)(1) permits an immediate appeal when a judge rejects a request for arbitration “without prejudice.”After initially granting the motion to compel arbitration, the trial judge permitted Michael to …