A suburban nursing home cannot compel arbitration of a claim that it violated the Nursing Home Care Act in a negligence lawsuit filed on behalf of a deceased resident, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Court ruled that the long-term care facility’s arbitration agreement, which the resident signed two months before his death as part of its admissions packet, is unenforceable.Justice Michael B. Hyman delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Barbara Turner sued Concord Nursing and …