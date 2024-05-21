The Illinois House of Representatives, shown during floor debate early in its final scheduled week of the 2024 spring legislative session. — Capitol News Illinois/Andrew AdamsIt’s been four years since some of the worst scenes of COVID-19 played out in locked-down nursing homes during the early months of the pandemic.But while most of the world has moved on, the nursing home industry is still reeling from COVID, which exacerbated pre-existing challenges in long-term care — difficulties hiring and …