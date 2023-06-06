An Evanston long-term care facility will have to face wrongful death claims in court rather than arbitration, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the facility’s arbitration agreement was optional and, therefore, unenforceable. One justice specially concurred, writing that such agreements are financially motivated.Justice Mary Ellen Coghlan delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Cheryl Parker sued Symphony of Evanston Healthcare, LLC and Maestro Consulting …