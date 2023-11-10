A Rockford nursing home and its corporate offices must face a wrongful death lawsuit in Cook County, a state appellate panel held. A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the defendants, whose principal offices were in Cook County, did not sufficiently argue that transportation and case clearance times warranted transferring the case to Winnebago County.Justice Bertina E. Lampkin delivered the judgment of the court. Terri Gregory sued Forest City Rehab and Nursing Center, LLC, Forest City Rehab and Nursing …