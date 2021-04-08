A federal judge cleared the way for the estate of an 81-year-old woman who died after contracting COVID-19 to pursue a survival action against the nursing home where she lived.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin declined to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center of violating the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act. Durkin did not rule on the merits of the allegations that Westchester was guilty of either gross negligence or willful and wanton misconduct by purportedly …