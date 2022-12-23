A state appellate panel returned a nursing home negligence case to the Cook County Circuit Court, vacating its denial of the facility’s motion to dismiss and compel arbitration under an admission contract. A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court remanded the case for an evidentiary hearing and summary proceeding on the motion to compel arbitration. Justice Mary K. Rochford delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion. Maria Sanders, who was a resident at Oakbrook Healthcare Centre, Ltd., maintains that on Oct. 2, …