A bid by two sister companies to force a former employee to repay the money she received to finance a move from Chicago to Toronto and then a move back to Chicago does not belong in the federal courts, a judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins of the Northern District of Illinois rejected the argument that the companies’ purported damages can be combined to satisfy the $75,000 amount-in-controversy requirement to file a lawsuit under diversity jurisdiction.Ferrero U.S.A. Inc. and …