The Obama Foundation hired a new general counsel this week, bringing in a Los Angeles attorney who previously served as top lawyer to prominent family foundations.The former president’s charity on Monday announced Shawn Ray White as its new general counsel, replacing Addar Levi who was appointed to a role in the U.S. Treasury Department.The Chicago-based Obama Foundation is currently working to build the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park and manages a scholarship program as well as the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance …