The idea of stepping away from working with the biggest names in music to help criminal defendants wasn’t strange to those who knew Melissa A. Matuzak.Joshua G. Herman, a sole practitioner who shared office space and worked on criminal defense cases with Matuzak, marveled how she could talk as in-depth on the Washington D.C. “punk scene as she (could) post-conviction law.” “She was really curious, always learning, and most importantly had a real deep sense of empathy for her clients,” he said. “I know her clients valued …