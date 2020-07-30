SPRINGFIELD — With fewer than 100 days until the Nov. 3 election, a pair of ballot challenges argue candidate filing requirements relaxed by a court order shouldn’t be honored while that federal ruling awaits appeal.State Board of Elections records obtained by the Daily Law Bulletin indicate Willie Wilson’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate and Joshua Flynn’s candidacy in the 78th Legislative District face nearly identical challenges that take issue with Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer’s ruling in May giving third-party …