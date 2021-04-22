As the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines accelerates around the country, there is reason for optimism in 2021. As more of the population receives these vaccines, a life that resembles what we know as “normal” will return, albeit at a slower pace.Still, business leaders must stay ready for anything in the coming months. There will be a profound impact on many businesses with employees working virtually, employees easing back into workspaces, along with the continuing spread of COVID-19 and its changing variants. …