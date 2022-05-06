Premier dance company Joffrey Ballet signed a contract in 2017 to be the resident ballet company with the most distinguished Lyric Opera of Chicago and is at last in its inaugural season.Its recent shows — “Serenade” and “Of Mice and Men” — are a real study in contrasts. Both shows run through Sunday. For the first time, Joffrey Ballet is appearing in the majestic setting of the gold-gilded opera house, accompanied by its illustrious orchestra conducted by Scott Speck.This is the first new production of George Balanchine’s …