A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit filed by a police officer who alleges he was the target of discrimination and retaliation at a veteran’s hospital.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week did not rule on the merits of Benjamin Levy’s allegations that he lost his credentials for nine months because he is Black and had previously complained of discrimination.But the court held there was enough evidence for Levy to go to trial on his suit against the Department of Veterans Affairs.Levy presented evidence that …