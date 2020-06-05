This is the second of a two-part column. The first part published on Thursday.

After ruling that Mark Oliver did not owe a fiduciary duty to a limited liability company (Combined Group LLC, or Combined) merely because he was one of the three equal shareholders in the corporation (Combined Holding Group Inc., or CHG) that was the LLC’s managing member, the Illinois Appellate Court considered whether Oliver’s status as an employee of Combined — and his role as an officer of CHG — supported a judgment against him in a breach of fiduciary duty case filed by Combined and CHG.

Distinguishing between employees (who generally get to compete against former employers as soon as they quit) and the heightened duties applied to officers (who are prohibited from using information obtained as officers to compete against their former employers), the 1st District concluded that Oliver did not breach a duty running to Combined — though the evidence justified a judgment in favor of CHG. Oliver v. Isenberg, 2019 IL App (1st) 181551-U (February 26, 2020).

The case involved three feuding factions of manufacturers’ representatives: (1) Gary Pleason and Richard Isenberg, (2) Oliver and (3) Wayne Herman and Dana Shourd.

Pleason, Isenberg and Oliver were CHG’s shareholders. The members of Combined were CHG (the managing member and majority owner of the LLC) plus Herman and Shourd.

Negotiations for a break up of Combined were hindered by a breakdown in communications between Oliver and the Pleason-Isenberg faction.

Oliver switched his accounts to a new business formed by Herman and Shourd (Signature Sales & Marketing) based on their representations that Pleason and Isenberg had agreed to an amicable split.

That move was a mistake because the trial judge — ruling on the breach of fiduciary duty claim that Combined and CSG filed against Oliver — concluded that Pleason and Isenberg (who had deputized Herman and Shourd to talk to Oliver) had not authorized them to cut a binding deal.

Although Oliver was able to move his accounts to Signature within 10 days of when he quit as an employee of Combined, there was no evidence that he “actively solicited” Combined’s clients before he resigned.

But based on Oliver’s testimony that it takes a substantial amount of time and effort to persuade retailers to switch to a new firm, the appellate court concluded that the evidence supported the trial judge’s ruling that Oliver breached the fiduciary duty he owed to CHG, because he must have used knowledge he acquired as an officer of CHG to arrange for such a smooth transition.

Here, in the second of two articles on this case, are additional highlights of Justice David Ellis’ Rule 23 decision (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Oliver as “Agent/Employee” of Combined

The trial court made a factual finding that “all of the members of Combined, as well as Isenberg, Pleason and Oliver, were also employees of the company.”

Does that mean he owed Combined a fiduciary duty of some kind or another? There is some reason to believe he did not.

In 800 South Wells Commercial LLC v. Cadden, 2018 IL App (1st) 162882, we held that the Limited Liability Act [or LLC act] imposes fiduciary duties only on the manager and, to a limited extent, members, and thus anyone who doesn’t fall into one of those categories (there, an officer, a vice president) did not owe a fiduciary duty to the LLC unless the LLC’s operating agreement specifically imposed one.

The common law, in other words, had no role to play concerning fiduciary duties in manager-managed LLCs.

If we were to follow Cadden, this discussion would be over. The LLC act obviously imposes no fiduciary duty on employees, nor does Combined’s operating agreement. Neither the trial court nor Combined has cited any provision to the contrary, and our independent provision reveals none.

But we can sidestep the somewhat controversial notion that all principles of the common law evaporate at the door of the LLC act, as Cadden held, because even if Combined and the trial court were correct that an employee owed a common-law fiduciary duty to Combined, the evidence unequivocally shows that Oliver did not breach such a duty in soliciting Combined’s clients to join Oliver’s new company, Signature.

Absent a restrictive covenant, fraud, or the taking of confidential information, former employees may compete with their former employer and solicit former customers so long as there was no demonstrable business activity by the former employee before the termination of employment.

A current employee may go so far as to plan, form and outfit a competing corporation while still working for the employer, as long as the employee doesn’t commence actual competition until after leaving that employment.

In essence, an employee can prepare to compete with his employer as long as he does not actively solicit the clients or otherwise commence competition during his employment, and the employee may immediately compete with his former employer the moment the employment relationship has ceased.

As the record shows that Oliver did not actively solicit the clients while still employed by Combined, the evidence unequivocally establishes that Oliver did not breach an employee’s fiduciary duty to Combined, assuming one existed at all.

The trial court’s judgment in favor of Combined is reversed.

Fiduciary duty to CHG

This story is markedly different when it comes to Oliver’s fiduciary duties to CHG. Oliver was an officer of CHG, and he was a one-third shareholder. The trial court found that Oliver owed CHG a fiduciary duty both as an officer and as a shareholder in CHG, a closely held corporation.

The court was correct on both counts.

An officer owes a fiduciary duty to the corporate employer. That duty is typically embodied in one of two “well established legal axioms in the area of corporate law: (1) officers and directors of a corporation cannot actively exploit their positions within the corporation for their own personal benefit and (2) the activities of officers and directors may not hinder or defeat the ability of the corporation to continue the business for which it was developed.” Smith-Shrader Co. v. Smith, 136 Ill. App. 3d 571 (1985).

Saying the same thing slightly differently, as we recently did: “The corporate officer’s termination of his former employment does not end potential liability for transactions that began, or were based on information learned, while the officer was employed.” Northwest Podiatry Center v. Ochwat, 2013 IL App (1st) 120458.

So while employees, who may act in their own self-interest and prepare to compete with their current corporate employer as long as they don’t actually commence competition while employed, corporate officers “stand on a different footing.” Veco Corp. v. Babcock, 243 Ill. App. 3d 153 (1993).

They may not actively exploit their positions for a personal benefit while employed; they may not act in their self-interest while employed as an officer.

They may privately plan to leave a corporation; they may privately contemplate competing against it in the future; but they may not undertake any activities that would hurt the corporation’s ability to continue as a business or exploit their status as an officer in any way, while employed.

That includes not using information acquired, while employed as an officer, to one’s competitive advantage post-employment. And that information need not rise to the level of a trade secret; it is enough that the information was available to the officer by virtue of his or her position. See Comedy Cottage Inc. v. Berk, 145 Ill. App. 3d 355 (1986); Smith-Shrader Co. v. Smith, 136 Ill. App. 3d 571 (1985).

Thus, for example, a defendant who was the corporation’s vice president and general manager, who among other things was entrusted with the negotiations of the corporation’s lease renewal, could not use his inside knowledge of the prior negotiations and the circumstances surrounding the termination of that lease to his advantage by resigning and obtaining the lease for himself and the new company he started up. See Comedy Cottage, 145 Ill. App. 3d at 360-61.

We recognized there that the defendant may not have actually competed — that is, sign the lease for his new company and open the new shop — until after his formal resignation. But the defendant “remained bound by his fiduciary duty because his acquisition of the lease was based upon knowledge acquired during his employment.” Id. at 361.

Likewise, a former officer of a manufacturer’s representative company breached his fiduciary duty by hiring away key personnel from his former company, whom he knew to have specialized skills and knowledge after having worked with them. See Smith-Shrader, 136 Ill. App. 3d at 578.

The evidence of when the former officer first began soliciting these employees was not entirely clear, but we did “not consider the actual date on which the employees were contacted to be indicative of the former officer’s fairness in approaching them.” Id.

We explained that the former officer’s “acquaintance with and knowledge of the ability and specialized training of these solicited employees were acquired as a direct result of his association with the former company.” Id.

Oliver says there is no evidence that he undertook any competitive activities whatsoever before he left CHG and Combined.

There was sufficient evidence that Oliver undertook actions before he ceased being a corporate officer, and that he exploited his position as an officer before and after he left Combined, to support the trial court’s finding that Oliver breached his fiduciary duty to CHG. At a minimum, the trial court’s finding was not so arbitrary or unreasonable that the opposite conclusion was clearly evident.

We thus affirm the judgment finding Oliver in breach of his fiduciary duty to CHG.