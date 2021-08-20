The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in a lawsuit over the termination of a police officer who alleged race discrimination and political retaliation against him as a white Republican.Plaintiff Robert Bless, who was elected a McHenry County Commissioner in November 2008 while on disability leave as a police officer, was fired for multiple violations of office policies, according to the sheriff’s office.The district court granted summary judgment, ruling that Bless “failed …