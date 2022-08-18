Where the use of a vacuum pump to extract coal mine methane gas did not violate the doctrine of correlative rights.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois.Finite Resources, Ltd., is the majority owner of the Orient #1 Mine, an abandoned coal mine in Franklin County, Illinois. Finite owns 90.9% of the property, while the other 9.1% belongs to the Royal Talon Company. In 2004, DTE Methan Resources LLC acquired a lease and interest in the mine for the …