OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma judge who sent more than 500 texts to her bailiff during a murder trial will resign, according to a court filing.In a proposed settlement agreement filed Thursday with the Oklahoma Court on the Judiciary, District Judge Traci Soderstrom agreed to resign on Friday and never again seek a judicial office in Oklahoma.If accepted, the settlement would stop a trial scheduled to start Monday on a request to remove Soderstrom from the bench for reasons that include gross neglect of duty …