Forty-eight years of Chicago police misconduct records will remain undisclosed after a divided appeals panel ruled the city properly denied the records request under a court order.The city argued to the justices that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to order the documents under the Freedom of Information Act when the requested files were subject to an injunction at the time they were requested in 2015. The 1st District Appellate Court majority agreed.“Specifically, the propriety of a response must be judged at the time …