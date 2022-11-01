A consumer who alleges the labeling on the butter alternative I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! is misleading has not adequately stated a claim against the product’s manufacturer for violation of consumer-protection law, a federal judge held Monday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois threw out Cassandra Ledezma’s proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Upfield US Inc. of implying on the label that there is more olive oil in the vegetable oil spread than it actually …