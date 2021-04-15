A lawsuit filed against competitors by a company that sells refurbished SharkNinja products on Amazon belongs in federal court in Chicago, a judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall rejected the argument that Amazing Dealzz and the other defendants do not have enough contacts with Illinois to be required to come to the state to answer the suit filed by Good as New Electronics.Kendall acknowledged the defendants are based in California and that their only contact with Illinois is the sale of …