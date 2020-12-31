SPRINGFIELD — When a new year begins in Illinois, there typically are dozens if not hundreds of new laws going into effect. Not in 2021.Like so many other things in 2020, the legislative spring session was stunted by COVID-19. Once the global pandemic reached Illinois in March, the General Assembly would meet for only four more days — wrapping up the odd session during masked and socially-distanced gatherings at the Capitol and Bank of Springfield Center. The fall veto session was scrapped altogether.As a …