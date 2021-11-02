KENOSHA, Wis. — Jurors heard starkly different portrayals of Kyle Rittenhouse — instigator or victim — in opening statements Tuesday at his trial on charges of shooting three men on the streets of Kenosha during a turbulent protest against racial injustice.A prosecutor said Rittenhouse set the bloodshed in motion when he started a confrontation with the first man gunned down that night, and killed him with a bullet to the back.But Rittenhouse’s attorney told the jury that his client acted in self-defense after the first …