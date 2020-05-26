Michael D. McHaney Raylene Dewitte Grischow

Two small businesses each suing the state over the stay-at-home orders got different outcomes last week in different courthouses, with a Clay County judge issuing a narrow temporary restraining order for a tanning salon and a Sangamon County judge denying a similar TRO for a shoe store.

In Louisville, Ill., on Friday, 4th Judicial Circuit Judge Michael D. McHaney’s order rejected a request for class status sought by James Mainer and his business, HCL Deluxe Tan.

A day earlier in Springfield, a Sangamon County judge sided with the Pritzker administration’s arguments and denied a similar request to block the stay-at-home order. But 7th Judicial Circuit Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow also denied the state’s motion to dismiss the complaint entirely.

In Running Central Inc. v. Jay Robert Pritzker, 20 CH 105, the Peoria shop sued Pritzker on May 1 in Peoria County seeking declaratory and injunctive relief.

On May 12, Peoria County Judge Derek Asbury granted the state’s request to transfer the case to Sangamon County.

Running Central alleges the governor is not authorized by state law to declare multiple successive disaster proclamations, and that Pritzker’s emergency powers lapsed on April 9 when his initial disaster proclamation ended.

The store’s motion for a TRO sought to immediately enjoin the governor from enforcing Executive Order 32 or any similar future orders against Running Central.

Grischow found Running Central had not demonstrated irreparable harm or a likelihood of success on the merits.

She found that Running Central’s reading of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act where emergency declarations are limited to one 30-day period is “contrary to the plain reading of the [a]ct,” Grischow wrote in her six-page order.

“Because the interpretation of the Act upon which Running Central bases its claims cannot be squared with either the plain reading of Section 7 of [IEMAA] or an examination of the act as a whole, there is no likelihood that Running Central will succeed on the merits,” Grischow wrote.

Grischow also rejected Running Central’s claim that it would face irreparable harm if the immediate injunctive relief was not provided.

The store conceded it is still operating despite the restrictions of the executive order. Still, she acknowledged that “Running Central’s plight is not lost upon this [c]ourt.”

The negative economic impact of Pritzker’s order “does not outweigh the Governor’s interest in protecting the citizens of the state of Illinois,” she wrote.

The legal arguments found a more favorable audience in Clay County. In a suit filed last week, James Mainer v. Jay Robert Pritzker, 20 CH 10, the tanning salon owner also alleged Pritzker lacks authority under state law to exercise emergency powers beyond the 30-day limit on emergency declarations.

James Mainers’ lawsuit follows a similar track as his local state representative, Darren Bailey, whose Clay County suit was removed to federal court last week.

In Bailey’s suit, McHaney granted a narrow TRO to the legislator, but that ruling was vacated by the 5th District Appellate Court.

In the salon’s case Friday, McHaney found Mainer similarly demonstrated irreparable harm and a likelihood of success on the merits.

McHaney’s three-page order states the TRO does not impact the authority of state and local health departments to close businesses or restrict an individual’s movement for public-health reasons.

During the hearing Friday, McHaney said Mainer and his business have “their freedom and livelihood stripped away in violation of Illinois law every hour that passes,” according to a transcript.

McHaney also characterized the governor’s orders as “royal decrees.”

“Illinois citizens are not being governed, they are being ruled. The last time I checked Illinois citizens are also Americans and Americans don't get ruled. The last time a monarch tried to rule Americans, a shot was fired that was heard around the world,” McHaney said, according to the transcript.

Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Thomas J. Verticchio, who represents the governor, said in court he plans to appeal McHaney’s ruling, according to the court transcript.