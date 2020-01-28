A federal judge last week denied a motion by a hair-product company to enforce a settlement reached with a rival in a trade dress infringement suit.U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey N. Cole held in a written order issued last Wednesday that the oral agreement reached by the parties was not binding because they failed to put it in writing.Plaintiff Universal Beauty Products Inc. filed a lawsuit in June 2017 against Maxim Beauty Products Inc., claiming its products were “confusingly similar.”The case revolved around …