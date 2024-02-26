A Cook County judicial candidate who changed her name amid a divorce was correctly removed from the 2024 ballot for failing to include her former surname on her nomination papers, a state appellate panel held.The decision had paused early voting in downtown Chicago as ballots were changed.In its nonprecedential Rule 23 order, filed Friday, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court said it “may have reached a different conclusion” on the issue itself but affirmed the finding of the Cook County Officers …