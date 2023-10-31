A man facing a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a classmate when they were in high school together lost a bid to force the classmate to use her real name in the litigation.In a written opinion, the Illinois Appellate Court did not rule on the merits of defendant Chad Readey’s argument that Cook County Circuit Judge Israel A. Desierto abused his discretion when he declined to lift an order allowing the classmate to pursue her suit as a Jane Doe.The order had been issued in December 2022 by Cook County …