SPRINGFIELD — A group of Illinois senators were joined by officials from the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and state attorney general’s office at a news conference Tuesday to outline an effort to combat organized retail crime.House Bill 1091, a collaboration between IRMA and attorney general’s office, defines organized retail crime in law and adds requirements to the information third-party selling marketplaces would be required to collect from their sellers.Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton, D-Western Springs, said the …