SPRINGFIELD — A measure aimed at addressing high-profile “smash-and-grabs” and other organized retail crime was among the scores of bills passed during the General Assembly’s final sprint toward its Saturday morning adjournment. Its backers, among them the Illinois attorney general and the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, called it one of the strongest actions in the nation to define organized retail crime while increasing prosecutors’ ability to hold criminals accountable. Republicans, for the most part, voted for …