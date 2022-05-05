A judge did not err when she gave an “ostrich” instruction to jurors serving in the trial of a doctor accused of helping to illegally distribute more than 530,000 prescription diet pills, a federal appeals court ruled.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld William Mikaitis’ conviction on 17 counts stemming from his part in a scheme to dispense appetite-suppressant drugs without a legitimate medical purpose through Results Weight Loss Center in Lombard.The court found there was enough evidence for …