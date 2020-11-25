SPRINGFIELD — Members of the state Senate Veterans Affairs Committee had pointed questions for officials with the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs about the agency’s response to an outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home that has resulted in at least 27 resident deaths from COVID-19-related complications.The committee called for the hearing last week, following reports of the growing outbreak since the beginning of November.A total of 105 residents and 100 staff at LaSalle have tested positive for COVID-19 since the …