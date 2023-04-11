Jurors found three former leaders of Chicago-based Outcome Health guilty of multiple counts of fraud on Tuesday, following a 10-week federal trial that tracked its rise and dramatic fall after allegations the officials had lied to customers and investors while taking in about $1 billion.The Chicago Tribune reported that jurors found Outcome Health co-founder and former CEO Rishi Shah guilty on 19 of 22 counts, co-founder and former president Shradha Agarwal guilty on 15 of 17 counts and former chief operating officer Brad …