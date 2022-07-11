WASHINGTON — For the first time, a pharmaceutical company has asked for permission to sell a birth control pill over the counter in the United States.HRA Pharma’s application on Monday sets up a high-stakes decision for health regulators amid legal and political battles over women’s reproductive health. The company says the timing was unrelated to the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade.Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the United States, …