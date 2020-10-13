A federal judge tentatively cleared the way for buyers at a food-distribution company to join together to seek the overtime pay they allege is owed.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin conditionally certified a claim against U.S. Foods Inc. under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act as a collective action.A collective action filed under Section 216(b) of the FLSA is akin to a class action. But while Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 requires individuals to opt out if they do not want to …