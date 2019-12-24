The Illinois Supreme Court plans to expand remote access to court documents in state courts in the new year.The high court announced last week it approved a new Remote Access Policy, or RAP, effective on Jan. 1. The RAP has a plan to phase in access to the re:SearchIL platform for different groups of users.The policy was developed by the court’s e-Business Policy Advisory Board along with the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, according to a court announcement, supplementing an existing electronic access …