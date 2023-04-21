A woman who alleges Kroger’s store-brand lidocaine patch regularly falls off users’ bodies within a few hours or even minutes after being applied despite the words “Up to 8 Hours of Relief” on the product’s label got the go-ahead to pursue a consumer fraud claim against the retail chain.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Tiffany Agee’s argument that the label runs afoul of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business …