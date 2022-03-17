A trial court correctly entered summary judgment banning the operators of a west suburban painting and remodeling company from doing similar business after accusations of consumer fraud, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that there was no issue of material fact in the findings against the defendants, who for years operated in the Oak Park and River Forest area, violated the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act.Justice James Fitzgerald Smith delivered the judgment …